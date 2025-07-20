Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Cuts Stock Position in Goosehead Insurance (NASDAQ:GSHD)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Goosehead Insurance (NASDAQ:GSHD – Free Report) by 13.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 103,347 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,643 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Goosehead Insurance were worth $12,201,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Goosehead Insurance by 192.9% during the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 290 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 191 shares during the period. KBC Group NV grew its holdings in Goosehead Insurance by 20.7% during the 1st quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 1,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. New Age Alpha Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Goosehead Insurance in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $148,000. Systematic Alpha Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Goosehead Insurance in the 4th quarter valued at $214,000. Finally, Cibc World Markets Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Goosehead Insurance during the 4th quarter worth $225,000.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently commented on GSHD shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Goosehead Insurance from $100.00 to $98.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of Goosehead Insurance from $148.00 to $142.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 28th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their target price on Goosehead Insurance from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Goosehead Insurance from $132.00 to $122.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 9th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Goosehead Insurance from $145.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Goosehead Insurance currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $115.40.

Goosehead Insurance Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:GSHD opened at $102.09 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $104.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $108.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.83 billion, a PE ratio of 85.79, a P/E/G ratio of 7.23 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10, a current ratio of 2.79 and a quick ratio of 2.79. Goosehead Insurance has a 12 month low of $62.68 and a 12 month high of $130.39.

Goosehead Insurance (NASDAQ:GSHD – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.02. Goosehead Insurance had a net margin of 9.51% and a negative return on equity of 99.91%. The business had revenue of $75.58 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $78.59 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.28 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Goosehead Insurance will post 0.83 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Goosehead Insurance

In other news, General Counsel John Terry O’connor sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.42, for a total value of $261,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel directly owned 1,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $104,420. The trade was a 71.43% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Lindy Langston sold 2,853 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.16, for a total value of $314,286.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 118,966 shares of company stock valued at $12,407,821. 48.35% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Goosehead Insurance Profile

Goosehead Insurance, Inc operates as a holding company for Goosehead Financial, LLC that engages in the provision of personal lines insurance agency services in the United States. The company offers homeowner’s, automotive, dwelling property, flood, wind, earthquake, excess liability or umbrella, motorcycle, recreational vehicle, general liability, property, and life insurance products and services.

Further Reading

