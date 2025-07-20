Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in ONE Gas, Inc. (NYSE:OGS)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lowered its stake in shares of ONE Gas, Inc. (NYSE:OGS – Free Report) by 0.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 152,586 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 238 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in ONE Gas were worth $11,534,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of ONE Gas in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. UMB Bank n.a. increased its stake in shares of ONE Gas by 69.1% in the first quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 629 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of ONE Gas in the fourth quarter worth $50,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of ONE Gas by 195.6% in the first quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 801 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 530 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Transce3nd LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ONE Gas in the fourth quarter worth $77,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.71% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of ONE Gas from $82.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of ONE Gas from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 14th. Guggenheim raised their target price on shares of ONE Gas from $69.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of ONE Gas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $76.00 to $84.00 in a report on Monday, April 7th. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH upgraded shares of ONE Gas to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, ONE Gas has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $77.64.

Shares of OGS opened at $73.43 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. ONE Gas, Inc. has a 12-month low of $65.75 and a 12-month high of $82.25. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $73.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $73.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.74, a P/E/G ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.80.

ONE Gas (NYSE:OGS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.85 by $0.13. ONE Gas had a net margin of 10.75% and a return on equity of 8.15%. The business had revenue of $935.19 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $882.31 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.75 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that ONE Gas, Inc. will post 4.26 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 19th were issued a $0.67 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 19th. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.65%. ONE Gas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 64.73%.

ONE Gas, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a regulated natural gas distribution company in the United States. The company provides natural gas distribution services to approximately 2.3 million customers in Oklahoma, Kansas, and Texas. It serves residential, commercial, and transportation customers.

