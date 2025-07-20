Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Has $12.71 Million Stake in Hillman Solutions Corp. (NASDAQ:HLMN)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Hillman Solutions Corp. (NASDAQ:HLMN – Free Report) by 2.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,445,437 shares of the company’s stock after selling 42,731 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Hillman Solutions were worth $12,705,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Hillman Solutions by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,158,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,199,000 after purchasing an additional 509,016 shares during the last quarter. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Hillman Solutions by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. now owns 8,876,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,452,000 after buying an additional 160,505 shares during the last quarter. Reinhart Partners LLC. lifted its position in shares of Hillman Solutions by 13.8% in the first quarter. Reinhart Partners LLC. now owns 8,659,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,115,000 after buying an additional 1,046,765 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its stake in shares of Hillman Solutions by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 7,111,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,007,000 after acquiring an additional 67,389 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Hillman Solutions by 10.4% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,419,079 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,521,000 after acquiring an additional 605,049 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.11% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Robert O. Kraft bought 140,000 shares of Hillman Solutions stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 1st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $7.09 per share, with a total value of $992,600.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer owned 632,752 shares in the company, valued at $4,486,211.68. The trade was a 28.41% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 4.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ HLMN opened at $7.82 on Friday. Hillman Solutions Corp. has a 1 year low of $6.55 and a 1 year high of $12.08. The stock has a market cap of $1.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 86.90 and a beta of 1.65. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $7.44 and a 200 day moving average of $8.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 2.46 and a quick ratio of 0.79.

Hillman Solutions (NASDAQ:HLMN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.10. Hillman Solutions had a net margin of 1.24% and a return on equity of 8.73%. The business had revenue of $359.34 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $358.14 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.10 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Hillman Solutions Corp. will post 0.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on HLMN. Baird R W lowered shares of Hillman Solutions from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 16th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on Hillman Solutions from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. Raymond James Financial set a $10.00 target price on Hillman Solutions and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Hillman Solutions in a research report on Monday, July 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $9.50 price target on the stock. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on Hillman Solutions from $11.00 to $8.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $10.75.

Hillman Solutions Company Profile

Founded in 1964 and headquartered in Cincinnati, Ohio, Hillman is a leading North American provider of complete hardware solutions, delivered with industry best customer service to over 40,000 locations. Hillman designs innovative product and merchandising solutions for complex categories that deliver an outstanding customer experience to home improvement centers, mass merchants, national and regional hardware stores, pet supply stores, and OEM & Industrial customers.

