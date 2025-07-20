Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Has $12.87 Million Holdings in Pembina Pipeline Corp. (NYSE:PBA)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Pembina Pipeline Corp. (NYSE:PBA – Free Report) (TSE:PPL) by 4.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 321,387 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,515 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Pembina Pipeline were worth $12,865,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Pembina Pipeline by 69.9% in the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 673 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 277 shares during the period. JCIC Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Pembina Pipeline by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. JCIC Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,133 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $205,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares during the period. Headlands Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Pembina Pipeline by 23.2% during the fourth quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 1,769 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 333 shares in the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in Pembina Pipeline by 17.0% during the first quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,397 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $96,000 after acquiring an additional 349 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Albert D Mason Inc. grew its holdings in Pembina Pipeline by 1.0% in the first quarter. Albert D Mason Inc. now owns 43,073 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,724,000 after purchasing an additional 426 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.37% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on PBA shares. National Bankshares raised Pembina Pipeline from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 26th. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Pembina Pipeline in a research note on Tuesday, June 3rd. Finally, National Bank Financial raised shares of Pembina Pipeline from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Pembina Pipeline presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.00.

Shares of PBA opened at $37.24 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $37.34 and a 200 day moving average of $37.53. The company has a market capitalization of $21.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.85 and a beta of 0.76. Pembina Pipeline Corp. has a 12 month low of $34.13 and a 12 month high of $43.44. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

Pembina Pipeline (NYSE:PBA – Get Free Report) (TSE:PPL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The pipeline company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.23. Pembina Pipeline had a net margin of 23.73% and a return on equity of 12.61%. The company had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.47 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.73 EPS. Pembina Pipeline’s quarterly revenue was up 48.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Pembina Pipeline Corp. will post 2.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 16th were given a $0.5109 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 16th. This is a boost from Pembina Pipeline’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.49%. Pembina Pipeline’s payout ratio is 93.67%.

Pembina Pipeline Corporation provides energy transportation and midstream services. It operates through three segments: Pipelines, Facilities, and Marketing & New Ventures. The Pipelines segment operates conventional, oil sands and heavy oil, and transmission assets with a transportation capacity of 2.9 millions of barrels of oil equivalent per day, the ground storage capacity of 10 millions of barrels, and rail terminalling capacity of approximately 105 thousands of barrels of oil equivalent per day serving markets and basins across North America.

