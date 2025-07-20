Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Increases Position in iShares Mortgage Real Estate ETF (BATS:REM)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Mortgage Real Estate ETF (BATS:REM – Free Report) by 15.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 554,028 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 75,361 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Mortgage Real Estate ETF were worth $12,432,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Mortgage Real Estate ETF during the 4th quarter worth $511,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Mortgage Real Estate ETF by 32.3% during the 4th quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 25,042 shares of the company’s stock worth $535,000 after acquiring an additional 6,120 shares in the last quarter. Simplex Trading LLC grew its holdings in iShares Mortgage Real Estate ETF by 58.7% during the 4th quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 22,271 shares of the company’s stock worth $475,000 after acquiring an additional 8,234 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in iShares Mortgage Real Estate ETF by 19.3% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 37,347 shares of the company’s stock worth $797,000 after acquiring an additional 6,036 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prevail Innovative Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares Mortgage Real Estate ETF during the 4th quarter worth $1,223,000.

Shares of BATS:REM opened at $21.64 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $558.18 million, a P/E ratio of 14.69 and a beta of 1.33. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $21.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.73.

The iShares Mortgage Real Estate Capped ETF (REM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Nareit All Mortgage Capped index, a market-cap-weighted index of residential and commercial mortgage REITs. REM was launched on May 1, 2007 and is managed by BlackRock.

