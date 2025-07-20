Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Lowers Stake in Schneider National, Inc. (NYSE:SNDR)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lessened its holdings in Schneider National, Inc. (NYSE:SNDR – Free Report) by 0.9% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 569,638 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,921 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Schneider National were worth $13,016,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SNDR. Proficio Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schneider National during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $997,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in Schneider National in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $5,349,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its stake in Schneider National by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 19,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $574,000 after purchasing an additional 910 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. raised its stake in shares of Schneider National by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 22,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $646,000 after purchasing an additional 1,424 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Corient Private Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of Schneider National by 12.4% in the fourth quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 49,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,456,000 after purchasing an additional 5,506 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 28.54% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America increased their price target on Schneider National from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 16th. National Bankshares set a $25.00 price target on Schneider National in a research note on Friday, March 28th. Benchmark dropped their price objective on shares of Schneider National from $34.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Schneider National from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $24.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Monday, June 2nd. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Schneider National from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 9th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.29.

Schneider National Trading Down 1.6%

SNDR opened at $25.06 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The firm has a market cap of $4.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.80, a PEG ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.10. Schneider National, Inc. has a 12 month low of $20.59 and a 12 month high of $33.90. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $24.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $25.18.

Schneider National (NYSE:SNDR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.02. Schneider National had a return on equity of 4.37% and a net margin of 2.32%. The firm had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.43 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.11 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Schneider National, Inc. will post 1.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Schneider National Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 13th were issued a $0.095 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 13th. This represents a $0.38 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.52%. Schneider National’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.29%.

Schneider National Profile

Schneider National, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides surface transportation and logistics solutions in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. It operates through three segments: Truckload, Intermodal, and Logistics. The Truckload segment offers over the road freight transportation services primarily through dry van, bulk, temperature-controlled, and flat-bed trailers across either network or dedicated configurations.

