Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Purchases 5,346 Shares of SPDR S&P Insurance ETF (NYSEARCA:KIE)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Insurance ETF (NYSEARCA:KIE – Free Report) by 2.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 191,854 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,346 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in SPDR S&P Insurance ETF were worth $11,613,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Insurance ETF by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,012,562 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $170,270,000 after purchasing an additional 26,722 shares during the period. J.Safra Asset Management Corp increased its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Insurance ETF by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. J.Safra Asset Management Corp now owns 660,045 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $39,953,000 after purchasing an additional 13,192 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Insurance ETF by 14.6% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 624,315 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $35,286,000 after acquiring an additional 79,755 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Insurance ETF by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 454,331 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $25,667,000 after acquiring an additional 3,245 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Insurance ETF by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 453,621 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $25,639,000 after acquiring an additional 15,922 shares during the period.

Shares of SPDR S&P Insurance ETF stock opened at $57.60 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $58.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $58.03. SPDR S&P Insurance ETF has a 52 week low of $50.98 and a 52 week high of $62.47. The company has a market capitalization of $858.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.40 and a beta of 0.86.

The SPDR S&P Insurance ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR KBW Insurance ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Banks Select Industry Index. The Fund invests all, but at least 80%, of its total assets in the securities comprising the Index. The Fund invests in all of the securities represented in the Index in approximately the same proportions as the Index.

