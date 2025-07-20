Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Purchases 54,093 Shares of Toast, Inc. (NYSE:TOST)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Toast, Inc. (NYSE:TOST – Free Report) by 17.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 369,803 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 54,093 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Toast were worth $12,266,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in TOST. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in Toast by 115.3% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $255,000 after purchasing an additional 3,742 shares in the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Toast by 19.8% in the 4th quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 2,435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after buying an additional 402 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Toast by 10.2% in the 4th quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 90,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,303,000 after buying an additional 8,355 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Toast by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 19,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $728,000 after acquiring an additional 1,236 shares during the period. Finally, iA Global Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Toast by 22.5% during the 4th quarter. iA Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $523,000 after acquiring an additional 2,633 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.91% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Toast in a research note on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Toast in a research report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating and a $54.00 target price for the company. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Toast in a research report on Wednesday, April 9th. They issued an “in-line” rating and a $29.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Toast in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, DA Davidson reduced their target price on Toast from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Toast has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $43.17.

Toast Trading Down 0.1%

NYSE TOST opened at $46.56 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $23.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 202.43 and a beta of 2.00. Toast, Inc. has a 12 month low of $22.10 and a 12 month high of $47.50. The company’s 50 day moving average is $43.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.90.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Toast news, CEO Aman Narang sold 13,829 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.59, for a total transaction of $588,977.11. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 302,498 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,883,389.82. The trade was a 4.37% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, President Stephen Fredette sold 7,647 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.59, for a total transaction of $325,685.73. Following the transaction, the president owned 889,017 shares in the company, valued at $37,863,234.03. This trade represents a 0.85% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 466,131 shares of company stock valued at $20,048,851 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 13.32% of the company’s stock.

Toast Profile

Toast, Inc operates a cloud-based digital technology platform for the restaurant industry in the United States, Ireland, and India. The company offers software products for restaurant operations and point of sale, such as Toast POS, Toast now, multi-location management, kitchen display system, Toast mobile order and pay, Toast catering and events, Toast invoicing, Toast tables, and restaurant retail; and hardware products, including Toast flex, Toast flex for guest, Toast go 2, Toast tap, kiosks, and Delphi by Toast.

See Also

