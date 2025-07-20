Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Reduces Position in Badger Meter, Inc. (NYSE:BMI)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. decreased its position in shares of Badger Meter, Inc. (NYSE:BMI – Free Report) by 10.4% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 60,289 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 6,978 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Badger Meter were worth $11,470,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Olde Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Badger Meter during the first quarter worth approximately $41,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Badger Meter by 2.3% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 154,974 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $29,484,000 after purchasing an additional 3,488 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Badger Meter by 3.6% in the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 6,848 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,303,000 after acquiring an additional 236 shares during the period. Monument Capital Management boosted its holdings in shares of Badger Meter by 0.8% in the first quarter. Monument Capital Management now owns 15,528 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $2,954,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares during the period. Finally, Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in shares of Badger Meter by 10.0% in the first quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 15,673 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $2,982,000 after acquiring an additional 1,424 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BMI stock opened at $244.17 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $244.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $219.62. The firm has a market cap of $7.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.78, a P/E/G ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 0.83. Badger Meter, Inc. has a one year low of $162.17 and a one year high of $256.08.

Badger Meter ( NYSE:BMI Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 17th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $222.21 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $220.39 million. Badger Meter had a return on equity of 22.35% and a net margin of 15.74%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.99 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Badger Meter, Inc. will post 4.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 23rd were given a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 23rd. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.56%. Badger Meter’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.96%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James Financial assumed coverage on Badger Meter in a report on Tuesday, June 3rd. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Royal Bank Of Canada raised their target price on Badger Meter from $238.00 to $252.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 21st. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on Badger Meter from $218.00 to $216.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 21st. Argus set a $240.00 target price on Badger Meter in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Badger Meter from $200.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, June 16th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $236.60.

Badger Meter, Inc manufactures and markets flow measurement, quality, control, and communication solutions worldwide. It offers mechanical or static water meters, and related radio and software technologies and services to municipal water utilities market. The company also provides flow instrumentation products, including meters, valves, and other sensing instruments to measure and control fluids going through a pipe or pipeline, including water, air, steam, and other liquids and gases to original equipment manufacturers as the primary flow measurement device within a product or system, as well as through manufacturers' representatives.

