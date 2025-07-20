Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Sells 1,732 Shares of Kadant Inc (NYSE:KAI)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Kadant Inc (NYSE:KAI – Free Report) by 4.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 36,238 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,732 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Kadant were worth $12,209,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Get Kadant alerts:

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Kadant during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in Kadant by 348.1% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 242 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $82,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Kadant during the first quarter valued at approximately $111,000. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in Kadant by 23.1% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 442 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $149,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Contravisory Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Kadant by 924.5% during the first quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 543 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $183,000 after purchasing an additional 490 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.13% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently weighed in on KAI. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Kadant from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 5th. Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating and set a $380.00 price target on shares of Kadant in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. Finally, DA Davidson dropped their price objective on Kadant from $300.00 to $275.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 1st.

Kadant Stock Down 0.5%

Shares of KAI opened at $332.87 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.34 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 2.47 and a quick ratio of 1.62. Kadant Inc has a 1 year low of $281.30 and a 1 year high of $429.95. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $320.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $336.47.

Kadant (NYSE:KAI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The industrial products company reported $2.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.13. Kadant had a net margin of 10.63% and a return on equity of 13.74%. The firm had revenue of $239.21 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $239.41 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.38 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Kadant Inc will post 9.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Kadant announced that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Thursday, May 15th that authorizes the company to repurchase $50.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the industrial products company to buy up to 1.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Kadant Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 10th will be issued a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 10th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.41%. Kadant’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.44%.

About Kadant

(Free Report)

Kadant Inc supplies technologies and engineered systems worldwide. It operates in three segments: Flow Control, Industrial Processing, and Material Handling. The Flow Control segment develops, manufactures, and markets fluid-handling systems and equipment, such as rotary joints, syphons, turbulator bars, expansion joints, and engineered steam and condensate systems; and doctoring, cleaning, and filtration systems and related consumables consisting of doctor systems and holders, doctor blades, cleaning shower and fabric-conditioning systems, forming systems and wear surfaces, and water-filtration systems.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KAI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kadant Inc (NYSE:KAI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Kadant Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kadant and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.