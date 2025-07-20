Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Sells 786 Shares of Vanguard U.S. Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:VFMO)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. decreased its holdings in Vanguard U.S. Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:VFMO – Free Report) by 1.0% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 80,449 shares of the company’s stock after selling 786 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard U.S. Momentum Factor ETF were worth $12,205,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Transce3nd LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard U.S. Momentum Factor ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard U.S. Momentum Factor ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard U.S. Momentum Factor ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $44,000. EP Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard U.S. Momentum Factor ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $104,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard U.S. Momentum Factor ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $167,000.

Vanguard U.S. Momentum Factor ETF Price Performance

Shares of VFMO stock opened at $175.88 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.24 and a beta of 1.08. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $167.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $162.14. Vanguard U.S. Momentum Factor ETF has a 1-year low of $128.58 and a 1-year high of $179.56.

Vanguard U.S. Momentum Factor ETF Profile

The Vanguard U.S. Momentum Factor ETF (VFMO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Momentum index. Vanguard U.S. Momentum Factor ETF seeks to provide long-term capital appreciation by investing in stocks with strong recent performance as determined by the advisor. VFMO was launched on Feb 13, 2018 and is managed by Vanguard.

