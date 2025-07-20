Eos Energy Enterprises (NASDAQ:EOSE) Shares Gap Up – Time to Buy?

Eos Energy Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:EOSE – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $5.30, but opened at $5.95. Eos Energy Enterprises shares last traded at $6.18, with a volume of 13,481,918 shares traded.

Get Eos Energy Enterprises alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

EOSE has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of Eos Energy Enterprises from $9.00 to $8.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 9th. TD Cowen raised shares of Eos Energy Enterprises to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, June 23rd. Guggenheim decreased their target price on shares of Eos Energy Enterprises from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 2nd. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut shares of Eos Energy Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, July 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.50.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Eos Energy Enterprises

Eos Energy Enterprises Trading Up 10.8%

The company has a market capitalization of $1.34 billion, a PE ratio of -1.33 and a beta of 2.01. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.90.

Eos Energy Enterprises (NASDAQ:EOSE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $10.46 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.77 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Eos Energy Enterprises, Inc. will post -2.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Eos Energy Enterprises

In other news, CAO Sumeet Puri sold 36,173 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.86, for a total transaction of $248,146.78. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer owned 95,624 shares in the company, valued at $655,980.64. This represents a 27.45% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Nathan Kroeker sold 152,856 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.86, for a total value of $1,048,592.16. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 403,815 shares in the company, valued at $2,770,170.90. This represents a 27.46% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 758,886 shares of company stock valued at $4,827,806. 3.63% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Eos Energy Enterprises

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in EOSE. KBC Group NV acquired a new stake in shares of Eos Energy Enterprises in the first quarter valued at $38,000. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Eos Energy Enterprises by 588.0% during the first quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 10,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 8,602 shares during the period. Elevatus Welath Management acquired a new stake in shares of Eos Energy Enterprises during the first quarter worth $39,000. Parallel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Eos Energy Enterprises during the first quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Carmel Capital Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Eos Energy Enterprises by 24.5% during the first quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC now owns 12,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 2,450 shares during the period. 54.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Eos Energy Enterprises

(Get Free Report)

Eos Energy Enterprises, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets zinc-based energy storage solutions for utility-scale, microgrid, and commercial and industrial (C&I) applications in the United States. The company offers Znyth technology battery energy storage system (BESS), which provides the operating flexibility to manage increased grid complexity and price volatility.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Eos Energy Enterprises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eos Energy Enterprises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.