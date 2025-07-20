Eos Energy Enterprises (NASDAQ:EOSE) Shares Gap Up – Time to Buy?

Eos Energy Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:EOSE – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $5.30, but opened at $5.95. Eos Energy Enterprises shares last traded at $6.18, with a volume of 13,481,918 shares traded.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
EOSE has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of Eos Energy Enterprises from $9.00 to $8.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 9th. TD Cowen raised shares of Eos Energy Enterprises to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, June 23rd. Guggenheim decreased their target price on shares of Eos Energy Enterprises from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 2nd. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut shares of Eos Energy Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, July 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.50.
Eos Energy Enterprises Trading Up 10.8%
Eos Energy Enterprises (NASDAQ:EOSE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.19) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $10.46 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $11.77 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Eos Energy Enterprises, Inc. will post -2.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Insider Transactions at Eos Energy Enterprises
In other news, CAO Sumeet Puri sold 36,173 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.86, for a total transaction of $248,146.78. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer owned 95,624 shares in the company, valued at $655,980.64. This represents a 27.45% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Nathan Kroeker sold 152,856 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.86, for a total value of $1,048,592.16. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 403,815 shares in the company, valued at $2,770,170.90. This represents a 27.46% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 758,886 shares of company stock valued at $4,827,806. 3.63% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Eos Energy Enterprises
A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in EOSE. KBC Group NV acquired a new stake in shares of Eos Energy Enterprises in the first quarter valued at $38,000. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Eos Energy Enterprises by 588.0% during the first quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 10,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 8,602 shares during the period. Elevatus Welath Management acquired a new stake in shares of Eos Energy Enterprises during the first quarter worth $39,000. Parallel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Eos Energy Enterprises during the first quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Carmel Capital Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Eos Energy Enterprises by 24.5% during the first quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC now owns 12,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 2,450 shares during the period. 54.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Eos Energy Enterprises
Eos Energy Enterprises, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets zinc-based energy storage solutions for utility-scale, microgrid, and commercial and industrial (C&I) applications in the United States. The company offers Znyth technology battery energy storage system (BESS), which provides the operating flexibility to manage increased grid complexity and price volatility.
