Ernest C. Garcia III Sells 10,000 Shares of Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA) Stock

Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA – Get Free Report) CEO Ernest C. Garcia III sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $349.59, for a total value of $3,495,900.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 641,440 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $224,241,009.60. This represents a 1.54% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

CVNA stock opened at $347.25 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.81, a quick ratio of 2.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.97. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $324.19 and a 200-day moving average of $257.42. Carvana Co. has a 12-month low of $118.50 and a 12-month high of $364.00. The company has a market cap of $74.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 121.84, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 3.59.

Carvana (NYSE:CVNA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported $1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.76. Carvana had a net margin of 2.68% and a return on equity of 44.86%. The company had revenue of $4.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.94 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.23 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 38.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Carvana Co. will post 2.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have commented on CVNA shares. Wall Street Zen upgraded Carvana from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 5th. JMP Securities set a $440.00 target price on Carvana and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 2nd. Evercore ISI raised their target price on Carvana from $295.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 24th. Citigroup raised their target price on Carvana from $325.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 8th. Finally, Wedbush upgraded Carvana to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $309.44.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CVNA. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. grew its position in Carvana by 960.0% in the 2nd quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 106 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group boosted its holdings in shares of Carvana by 961.5% in the first quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Carvana in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Transce3nd LLC bought a new position in shares of Carvana in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Finally, V Square Quantitative Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Carvana in the second quarter valued at approximately $83,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.71% of the company’s stock.

Carvana Co, together with its subsidiaries, operates an e-commerce platform for buying and selling used cars in the United States. Its platform allows customers to research and identify a vehicle; inspect it using company's 360-degree vehicle imaging technology; obtain financing and warranty coverage; purchase the vehicle; and schedule delivery or pick-up from their desktop or mobile devices.

