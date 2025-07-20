Everus Construction Group (NYSE:ECG) Price Target Raised to $70.00 at Oppenheimer

Everus Construction Group (NYSE:ECG – Get Free Report) had its target price lifted by stock analysts at Oppenheimer from $66.00 to $70.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 1.21% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on ECG. DA Davidson boosted their target price on Everus Construction Group from $58.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 15th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Everus Construction Group from $71.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Everus Construction Group has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $73.67.

Everus Construction Group Trading Down 0.1%

Shares of Everus Construction Group stock opened at $69.16 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $61.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $53.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. Everus Construction Group has a 1-year low of $31.38 and a 1-year high of $77.93.

Everus Construction Group (NYSE:ECG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 13th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $826.63 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $676.35 million. Everus Construction Group had a return on equity of 33.27% and a net margin of 4.98%. Everus Construction Group’s revenue was up 32.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Everus Construction Group will post 2.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Everus Construction Group

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ECG. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in Everus Construction Group by 91.6% during the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 435 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP bought a new stake in Everus Construction Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Everus Construction Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new stake in Everus Construction Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC increased its stake in Everus Construction Group by 295.6% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 720 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 538 shares in the last quarter.

About Everus Construction Group



Everus Construction Group is providing a full spectrum of construction services through its electrical and mechanical and transmission and distribution specialty contracting services principally in United States. Its specialty contracting services are provided to utility, transportation, commercial, industrial, institutional, renewable and other customers.

See Also

