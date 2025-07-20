Exponent, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPO) Shares Sold by Arizona State Retirement System

Arizona State Retirement System trimmed its holdings in shares of Exponent, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPO – Free Report) by 1.1% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 14,555 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 168 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Exponent were worth $1,180,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of EXPO. Swiss National Bank grew its position in Exponent by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 99,800 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $8,892,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp purchased a new position in shares of Exponent in the 4th quarter valued at about $421,000. Xponance Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Exponent by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 7,148 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $637,000 after buying an additional 296 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its stake in shares of Exponent by 64.0% in the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 96,663 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $8,613,000 after buying an additional 37,716 shares during the period. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of Exponent in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,048,000. 92.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Exponent Stock Performance

Shares of EXPO opened at $72.51 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $76.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $81.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.68 billion, a PE ratio of 35.37 and a beta of 0.90. Exponent, Inc. has a 1 year low of $71.72 and a 1 year high of $115.75.

Exponent Announces Dividend

Exponent ( NASDAQ:EXPO Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The business services provider reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $137.44 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $134.63 million. Exponent had a return on equity of 25.33% and a net margin of 18.87%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.59 EPS. Analysts predict that Exponent, Inc. will post 1.98 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 20th. Investors of record on Friday, June 6th were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 6th. Exponent’s payout ratio is 58.54%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Joseph Rakow sold 1,573 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.72, for a total transaction of $122,253.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Bradley A. James sold 2,694 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.52, for a total value of $214,226.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 6,267 shares of company stock worth $489,120 over the last 90 days. 1.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Exponent

Exponent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a science and engineering consulting company in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Engineering and Other Scientific, and Environmental and Health. The Engineering and Other Scientific segment provides services in the areas of biomechanics, biomedical engineering and sciences, buildings and structures, civil engineering, construction consulting, data sciences, electrical engineering and computer science, human factors, materials and corrosion engineering, mechanical engineering, polymer science and materials chemistry, thermal sciences, and vehicle engineering.

