Falcon’s Beyond Global (NASDAQ:FBYD) Shares Gap Down – What’s Next?

Falcon’s Beyond Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBYD – Get Free Report) shares gapped down before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $7.63, but opened at $7.40. Falcon’s Beyond Global shares last traded at $7.36, with a volume of 1,452 shares.

Get Falcon's Beyond Global alerts:

Falcon’s Beyond Global Trading Down 0.1%

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.88. The stock has a market cap of $921.41 million, a P/E ratio of 74.96 and a beta of -1.77.

Falcon’s Beyond Global (NASDAQ:FBYD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Falcon’s Beyond Global had a negative return on equity of 1.43% and a net margin of 18.35%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Falcon’s Beyond Global

About Falcon’s Beyond Global

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in Falcon’s Beyond Global by 20.0% during the 4th quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 16,841 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,000 after buying an additional 2,806 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Falcon’s Beyond Global by 22.8% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 51,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $397,000 after purchasing an additional 9,499 shares during the period. Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Falcon’s Beyond Global during the first quarter worth $90,000. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Falcon’s Beyond Global in the 4th quarter valued at about $89,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Falcon’s Beyond Global in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $124,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.88% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

Falcon’s Beyond Global, Inc is an experiential entertainment development enterprise. It connects the world by bringing stories to life through theme parks, resorts, animation, consumer products, gaming, and movies. The company propels intellectual property activations concurrently across physical and digital experiences through three core business units.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Falcon's Beyond Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Falcon's Beyond Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.