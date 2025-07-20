Falcon’s Beyond Global (NASDAQ:FBYD) Shares Gap Down – What’s Next?

Falcon’s Beyond Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBYD – Get Free Report) shares gapped down before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $7.63, but opened at $7.40. Falcon’s Beyond Global shares last traded at $7.36, with a volume of 1,452 shares.
Falcon’s Beyond Global Trading Down 0.1%
The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.88. The stock has a market cap of $921.41 million, a P/E ratio of 74.96 and a beta of -1.77.
Falcon’s Beyond Global (NASDAQ:FBYD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Falcon’s Beyond Global had a negative return on equity of 1.43% and a net margin of 18.35%.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Falcon’s Beyond Global
About Falcon’s Beyond Global
Falcon’s Beyond Global, Inc is an experiential entertainment development enterprise. It connects the world by bringing stories to life through theme parks, resorts, animation, consumer products, gaming, and movies. The company propels intellectual property activations concurrently across physical and digital experiences through three core business units.
