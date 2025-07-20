First American Financial Corporation (NYSE:FAF) Shares Bought by Cerity Partners LLC

Cerity Partners LLC grew its holdings in First American Financial Corporation (NYSE:FAF – Free Report) by 23.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 33,033 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,374 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC’s holdings in First American Financial were worth $2,168,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in First American Financial by 0.3% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 236,876 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $15,546,000 after buying an additional 794 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in First American Financial by 23.9% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,327 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $87,000 after buying an additional 256 shares in the last quarter. Bar Harbor Wealth Management raised its holdings in First American Financial by 30.5% during the first quarter. Bar Harbor Wealth Management now owns 126,093 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $8,275,000 after buying an additional 29,466 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in First American Financial during the first quarter valued at about $829,000. Finally, Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in First American Financial by 24.1% during the first quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 107,397 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $7,048,000 after buying an additional 20,890 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FAF opened at $56.31 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $5.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.29 and a beta of 1.24. First American Financial Corporation has a 12 month low of $53.09 and a 12 month high of $70.92. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $58.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $61.01.

First American Financial ( NYSE:FAF Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The insurance provider reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.19. First American Financial had a net margin of 2.52% and a return on equity of 10.05%. The company had revenue of $1.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.53 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.45 earnings per share. First American Financial’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that First American Financial Corporation will post 5.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 16th. Investors of record on Monday, June 9th were given a $0.54 dividend. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 9th. First American Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 143.05%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on FAF shares. Wall Street Zen downgraded First American Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 12th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price target on First American Financial from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 28th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on First American Financial from $72.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $74.50.

First American Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides financial services. It operates through Title Insurance and Services, and Home Warranty segments. The Title Insurance and Services segment issues title insurance policies on residential and commercial property, as well as offers related products and services internationally.

