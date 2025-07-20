First BanCorp. (NYSE:FBP) Shares Acquired by Xponance Inc.

Xponance Inc. grew its holdings in First BanCorp. (NYSE:FBP – Free Report) by 5.0% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 12,191 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 584 shares during the period. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in First BanCorp. were worth $234,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get First BanCorp. alerts:

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Norges Bank purchased a new position in First BanCorp. during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,275,000. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in First BanCorp. by 42.8% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 4,871,338 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $90,558,000 after acquiring an additional 1,460,789 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in First BanCorp. by 381.9% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 948,153 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $17,626,000 after acquiring an additional 751,413 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in First BanCorp. during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $8,264,000. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC raised its position in First BanCorp. by 132.7% during the fourth quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 733,276 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $13,632,000 after acquiring an additional 418,168 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.91% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on First BanCorp. from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 10th.

First BanCorp. Stock Down 0.6%

First BanCorp. stock opened at $22.07 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.57 billion, a PE ratio of 11.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.93. First BanCorp. has a 12 month low of $16.40 and a 12 month high of $22.40. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.81.

First BanCorp. (NYSE:FBP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 24th. The bank reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.04. First BanCorp. had a return on equity of 18.22% and a net margin of 24.46%. The company had revenue of $248.13 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $243.08 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.44 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that First BanCorp. will post 1.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

First BanCorp. Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 29th were issued a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 29th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.26%. First BanCorp.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.13%.

First BanCorp. Company Profile

(Free Report)

First BanCorp. operates as a bank holding company for FirstBank Puerto Rico that provides a range of financial products and services to consumers and commercial customers. The company operates through six segments: Commercial and Corporate Banking, Mortgage Banking, Consumer (Retail) Banking, Treasury and Investments, United States Operations, and Virgin Islands Operations.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FBP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First BanCorp. (NYSE:FBP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for First BanCorp. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First BanCorp. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.