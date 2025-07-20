First Trust NASDAQ Technology Dividend Index Fund (NASDAQ:TDIV) Reaches New 12-Month High – Should You Buy?

Shares of First Trust NASDAQ Technology Dividend Index Fund (NASDAQ:TDIV – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $92.80 and last traded at $92.73, with a volume of 2421 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $92.51.
The company’s 50 day moving average is $86.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $79.96. The firm has a market cap of $3.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.63 and a beta of 1.00.
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 26th were issued a dividend of $0.3191 per share. This is a positive change from First Trust NASDAQ Technology Dividend Index Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 26th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.38%.
The First Trust NASDAQ Technology Dividend Index Fund (TDIV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ Technology Dividend index. The fund tracks a modified dividend-weighted index of US-listed technology companies that pay regular dividends. TDIV was launched on Aug 14, 2012 and is managed by First Trust.
