First Trust NASDAQ Technology Dividend Index Fund (NASDAQ:TDIV) Reaches New 12-Month High – Should You Buy?

Shares of First Trust NASDAQ Technology Dividend Index Fund (NASDAQ:TDIV – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $92.80 and last traded at $92.73, with a volume of 2421 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $92.51.

The company’s 50 day moving average is $86.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $79.96. The firm has a market cap of $3.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.63 and a beta of 1.00.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 26th were issued a dividend of $0.3191 per share. This is a positive change from First Trust NASDAQ Technology Dividend Index Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 26th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.38%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Madrona Financial Services LLC lifted its position in First Trust NASDAQ Technology Dividend Index Fund by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. Madrona Financial Services LLC now owns 11,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,016,000 after buying an additional 638 shares in the last quarter. First Pacific Financial bought a new stake in First Trust NASDAQ Technology Dividend Index Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its holdings in First Trust NASDAQ Technology Dividend Index Fund by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 161,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,520,000 after purchasing an additional 4,033 shares during the period. Hengehold Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Technology Dividend Index Fund by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Hengehold Capital Management LLC now owns 60,663 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,470,000 after acquiring an additional 1,209 shares during the period. Finally, Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. bought a new stake in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Technology Dividend Index Fund during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $216,000.

The First Trust NASDAQ Technology Dividend Index Fund (TDIV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ Technology Dividend index. The fund tracks a modified dividend-weighted index of US-listed technology companies that pay regular dividends. TDIV was launched on Aug 14, 2012 and is managed by First Trust.

