Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE) Position Reduced by Mutual of America Capital Management LLC

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC reduced its holdings in Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE – Free Report) by 40.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 28,312 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 18,853 shares during the quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Five Below were worth $2,121,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Byrne Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Five Below during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC grew its position in Five Below by 143.8% in the fourth quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC now owns 429 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its position in Five Below by 246.9% in the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 496 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 353 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. grew its position in Five Below by 61.7% in the first quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 540 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Five Below in the fourth quarter worth approximately $99,000.

Shares of FIVE opened at $139.97 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $122.50 and a 200 day moving average of $96.29. Five Below, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $52.38 and a fifty-two week high of $141.42. The firm has a market cap of $7.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.34 and a beta of 1.04.

Five Below ( NASDAQ:FIVE Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 4th. The specialty retailer reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $970.53 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $966.29 million. Five Below had a return on equity of 17.00% and a net margin of 6.52%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.60 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Five Below, Inc. will post 4.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CAO Eric M. Specter sold 5,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.77, for a total transaction of $719,235.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer owned 55,854 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,304,027.58. The trade was a 8.96% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider George Hill sold 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.93, for a total value of $598,185.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 44,130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,866,200.90. The trade was a 9.25% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 11,700 shares of company stock valued at $1,530,209. 1.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on FIVE shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Five Below from $57.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Evercore ISI upped their target price on shares of Five Below from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 24th. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Five Below from $88.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 3rd. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Five Below from $110.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 5th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Five Below from $81.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, June 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Five Below has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $115.11.

Five Below, Inc operates as a specialty value retailer in the United States. The company offers range of accessories, which includes novelty socks, sunglasses, jewelry, scarves, gloves, hair accessories, athletic tops and bottoms, and t-shirts, as well as nail polish, lip gloss, fragrance, and branded cosmetics; and personalized living space products, such as lamps, posters, frames, fleece blankets, plush items, pillows, candles, incense, lighting, novelty décor, accent furniture, and related items, as well as provides storage options.

