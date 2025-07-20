FlexShares Morningstar Developed Markets ex-US Factor Tilt Index Fund (NYSEARCA:TLTD) Sees Strong Trading Volume – Should You Buy?

Shares of FlexShares Morningstar Developed Markets ex-US Factor Tilt Index Fund (NYSEARCA:TLTD – Get Free Report) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Friday . Approximately 15,082 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 28% from the previous session’s volume of 11,747 shares.The stock last traded at $83.62 and had previously closed at $83.07.

Get FlexShares Morningstar Developed Markets ex-US Factor Tilt Index Fund alerts:

FlexShares Morningstar Developed Markets ex-US Factor Tilt Index Fund Trading Down 0.3%

The company has a market capitalization of $515.34 million, a P/E ratio of 13.36 and a beta of 0.92. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $82.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $76.45.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On FlexShares Morningstar Developed Markets ex-US Factor Tilt Index Fund

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TLTD. Parallel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FlexShares Morningstar Developed Markets ex-US Factor Tilt Index Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of FlexShares Morningstar Developed Markets ex-US Factor Tilt Index Fund by 52.2% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after buying an additional 455 shares during the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation National Association UT acquired a new stake in shares of FlexShares Morningstar Developed Markets ex-US Factor Tilt Index Fund in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $275,000. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in shares of FlexShares Morningstar Developed Markets ex-US Factor Tilt Index Fund by 36.2% in the 4th quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 7,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $491,000 after buying an additional 1,894 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of FlexShares Morningstar Developed Markets ex-US Factor Tilt Index Fund by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 19,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,426,000 after buying an additional 345 shares during the last quarter.

FlexShares Morningstar Developed Markets ex-US Factor Tilt Index Fund Company Profile

The FlexShares Morningstar Developed Markets ex-US Factor Tilt Index Fund (TLTD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks an index of equities from developed countries outside the US. The index favors smaller, value-oriented firms. TLTD was launched on Sep 28, 2012 and is managed by FlexShares.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for FlexShares Morningstar Developed Markets ex-US Factor Tilt Index Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FlexShares Morningstar Developed Markets ex-US Factor Tilt Index Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.