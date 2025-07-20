Flowserve Corporation (NYSE:FLS) Shares Bought by Edgestream Partners L.P.

Edgestream Partners L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Flowserve Corporation (NYSE:FLS – Free Report) by 11.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,535 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,151 shares during the quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P.’s holdings in Flowserve were worth $563,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Flowserve by 0.4% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 302,275 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $14,763,000 after buying an additional 1,103 shares during the period. KBC Group NV boosted its position in shares of Flowserve by 4.8% during the first quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 5,676 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $277,000 after buying an additional 258 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its position in shares of Flowserve by 26.6% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,288 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $112,000 after buying an additional 481 shares during the period. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Flowserve during the first quarter worth $216,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its position in shares of Flowserve by 453.3% during the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 170,808 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $8,402,000 after buying an additional 139,939 shares during the period. 93.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

FLS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Mizuho set a $60.00 price target on Flowserve in a research report on Friday, May 16th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Flowserve from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 14th. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on Flowserve from $71.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 1st. Wall Street Zen upgraded Flowserve from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 6th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their target price on Flowserve from $49.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $63.00.

Flowserve Stock Up 0.0%

Shares of NYSE FLS opened at $54.76 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 1.46. The business has a 50-day moving average of $50.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $51.97. Flowserve Corporation has a 1 year low of $37.34 and a 1 year high of $65.08.

Flowserve (NYSE:FLS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.11 billion. Flowserve had a return on equity of 17.68% and a net margin of 6.12%. Flowserve’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.58 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Flowserve Corporation will post 3.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Flowserve Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 27th were given a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 27th. Flowserve’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 39.25%.

Flowserve Company Profile

Flowserve Corporation designs, manufactures, distributes, and services industrial flow management equipment in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through Flowserve Pump Division (FPD) and Flow Control Division (FCD) segments. The FPD segment offers custom and pre-configured pumps and pump systems, mechanical seals, auxiliary systems, replacement parts, upgrades, and related aftermarket services; and equipment services, including installation and commissioning services, seal systems spare parts, repairs, advanced diagnostics, re-rate and upgrade solutions, retrofit programs, and machining and asset management solutions, as well as manufactures a gas-lubricated mechanical seal for use in high-speed compressors for gas pipelines and in the oil and gas production and process markets.

