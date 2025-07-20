FT Vest Rising Dividend Achievers Target Income ETF (BATS:RDVI) Shares Purchased by Cwm LLC

Cwm LLC grew its stake in shares of FT Vest Rising Dividend Achievers Target Income ETF (BATS:RDVI – Free Report) by 4.2% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 62,127 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,519 shares during the period. Cwm LLC’s holdings in FT Vest Rising Dividend Achievers Target Income ETF were worth $1,474,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get FT Vest Rising Dividend Achievers Target Income ETF alerts:

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Stephens Inc. AR raised its holdings in FT Vest Rising Dividend Achievers Target Income ETF by 2.7% during the first quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 93,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,220,000 after purchasing an additional 2,460 shares in the last quarter. Gateway Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in FT Vest Rising Dividend Achievers Target Income ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $3,853,000. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in FT Vest Rising Dividend Achievers Target Income ETF by 1.8% during the first quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 56,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,341,000 after purchasing an additional 997 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its holdings in FT Vest Rising Dividend Achievers Target Income ETF by 180.2% during the first quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 23,662 shares of the company’s stock worth $561,000 after purchasing an additional 15,216 shares in the last quarter. Finally, U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in FT Vest Rising Dividend Achievers Target Income ETF by 18.0% during the first quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 16,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $392,000 after purchasing an additional 2,525 shares in the last quarter.

FT Vest Rising Dividend Achievers Target Income ETF Trading Up 1.0%

RDVI stock opened at $24.81 on Friday. FT Vest Rising Dividend Achievers Target Income ETF has a twelve month low of $20.43 and a twelve month high of $26.50. The company’s 50 day moving average is $24.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.13. The stock has a market cap of $2.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.57 and a beta of 1.03.

FT Vest Rising Dividend Achievers Target Income ETF Profile

The FT Cboe Vest Rising Dividend Achievers Target Income ETF (RDVI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ US Rising Dividend Achievers index. The fund seeks to provide current income and capital appreciation by holding a portfolio of dividend-paying US equities, while utilizing a naked call writing strategy on the S&P 500 Index.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RDVI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FT Vest Rising Dividend Achievers Target Income ETF (BATS:RDVI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for FT Vest Rising Dividend Achievers Target Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FT Vest Rising Dividend Achievers Target Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.