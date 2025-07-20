FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – October (BATS:FOCT) Shares Sold by Envestnet Asset Management Inc.

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lowered its holdings in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – October (BATS:FOCT – Free Report) by 51.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 275,945 shares of the company’s stock after selling 286,968 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – October were worth $11,452,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in FOCT. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – October during the fourth quarter worth approximately $22,625,000. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – October by 497.8% during the fourth quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 455,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,407,000 after purchasing an additional 379,095 shares during the period. CreativeOne Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – October by 2,915.5% during the fourth quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC now owns 180,388 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,690,000 after purchasing an additional 174,406 shares during the period. Armis Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – October during the fourth quarter worth approximately $5,263,000. Finally, MGO One Seven LLC lifted its stake in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – October by 498.1% in the fourth quarter. MGO One Seven LLC now owns 79,651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,396,000 after acquiring an additional 66,334 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – October stock opened at $45.20 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $43.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $42.74. FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – October has a 1-year low of $34.66 and a 1-year high of $45.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $864.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.45 and a beta of 0.62.

About FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – October

The FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – October (FOCT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the SPY over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. FOCT was launched on Oct 16, 2020 and is managed by First Trust.

