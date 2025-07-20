FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co Has $4.59 Million Stock Holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co trimmed its holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 2.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 29,709 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 740 shares during the quarter. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $4,594,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in GOOGL. von Borstel & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Alphabet during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the 1st quarter valued at $39,000. Anderson Financial Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the 4th quarter valued at $49,000. Navigoe LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the 4th quarter valued at $51,000. Finally, Elite Financial Inc. purchased a new position in Alphabet in the first quarter valued at approximately $42,000. 40.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have issued reports on GOOGL. DA Davidson dropped their target price on Alphabet from $200.00 to $160.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 14th. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, July 2nd. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Alphabet from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 25th. UBS Group increased their target price on Alphabet from $186.00 to $192.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their target price on Alphabet from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 25th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-eight have issued a buy rating and four have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $201.68.

GOOGL opened at $185.06 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.25 trillion, a PE ratio of 20.63, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.00. Alphabet Inc. has a twelve month low of $140.53 and a twelve month high of $207.05. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $172.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $173.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 24th. The information services provider reported $2.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.02 by $0.79. The firm had revenue of $76.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $89.30 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 30.86% and a return on equity of 34.54%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.89 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 8.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 9th were given a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 9th. This is an increase from Alphabet’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.45%. Alphabet’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.36%.

In related news, Director Kavitark Ram Shriram sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total value of $1,575,000.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 255,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $44,695,000. This trade represents a 3.40% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 32,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.38, for a total transaction of $5,992,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 2,527,392 shares in the company, valued at $466,000,536.96. This trade represents a 1.27% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 215,843 shares of company stock valued at $37,288,490. Insiders own 11.64% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

