Gen Digital Inc. (NASDAQ:GEN) Shares Acquired by New York State Common Retirement Fund

New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its stake in Gen Digital Inc. (NASDAQ:GEN – Free Report) by 2.4% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 328,095 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,600 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Gen Digital were worth $8,708,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Gen Digital by 117.6% during the first quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 854 shares during the period. Tsfg LLC purchased a new position in shares of Gen Digital in the first quarter valued at $52,000. Mather Group LLC. grew its holdings in Gen Digital by 26.6% during the 1st quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 3,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 783 shares in the last quarter. Curat Global LLC purchased a new stake in Gen Digital during the 1st quarter worth $154,000. Finally, Sagespring Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Gen Digital in the 1st quarter worth $212,000. 81.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently issued reports on GEN shares. Royal Bank Of Canada upped their price target on shares of Gen Digital from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. Wall Street Zen cut Gen Digital from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 5th. Barclays lifted their target price on Gen Digital from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 14th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Gen Digital from $27.00 to $25.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 16th. Finally, B. Riley assumed coverage on Gen Digital in a research note on Monday, July 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $46.00 price objective on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Gen Digital currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.60.

Gen Digital Price Performance

NASDAQ GEN opened at $30.27 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.51, a current ratio of 0.51 and a quick ratio of 0.51. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $27.57. Gen Digital Inc. has a 52-week low of $22.74 and a 52-week high of $31.72.

Gen Digital (NASDAQ:GEN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.01. Gen Digital had a return on equity of 59.38% and a net margin of 16.34%. The company had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $999.48 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.53 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Gen Digital Inc. will post 2.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Gen Digital Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 19th were given a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 19th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.65%. Gen Digital’s payout ratio is currently 48.08%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Nora Denzel sold 31,646 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.76, for a total transaction of $910,138.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 34,860 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,002,573.60. The trade was a 47.58% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 12.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Gen Digital Profile

Gen Digital Inc engages in the provision of cyber safety solutions for consumers in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. The company offers security and performance products under Norton, Avast, Avira, AVG, and CCleaner brands that provide real-time protection and maintenance for PCs, Macs, and mobile devices against malware, viruses, adware, and other online threats.

Further Reading

