Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN) Shares Sold by Cerity Partners LLC

Cerity Partners LLC cut its position in Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN – Free Report) by 9.3% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 27,087 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 2,789 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC’s holdings in Global Payments were worth $2,652,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Optiver Holding B.V. acquired a new position in shares of Global Payments in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Global Payments in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. True Wealth Design LLC purchased a new position in shares of Global Payments in the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Global Payments by 4,866.7% in the 1st quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 447 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 438 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TFC Financial Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Global Payments by 9,580.0% in the 1st quarter. TFC Financial Management Inc. now owns 484 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 479 shares in the last quarter. 89.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

GPN has been the topic of a number of research reports. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Global Payments from $125.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 15th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Global Payments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $75.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, April 18th. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating on shares of Global Payments in a research report on Monday, April 21st. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Global Payments from $105.00 to $77.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 21st. Finally, Williams Trading set a $75.00 target price on shares of Global Payments in a report on Friday, April 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $111.55.

Global Payments Stock Down 1.3%

NYSE GPN opened at $81.93 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $19.98 billion, a PE ratio of 13.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 0.94. Global Payments Inc. has a one year low of $65.93 and a one year high of $120.00. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $78.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $90.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.94.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The business services provider reported $2.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.73 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $2.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.20 billion. Global Payments had a net margin of 15.48% and a return on equity of 12.33%. Global Payments’s revenue for the quarter was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.59 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Global Payments Inc. will post 11.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Global Payments Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 13th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 13th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.22%. Global Payments’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.13%.

About Global Payments

Global Payments Inc provides payment technology and software solutions for card, check, and digital-based payments in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through two segments, Merchant Solutions and Issuer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment offers authorization, settlement and funding, customer support, chargeback resolution, terminal rental, sales and deployment, payment security, and consolidated billing and reporting services.

