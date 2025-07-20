Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL) Shares Acquired by Envestnet Asset Management Inc.

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL – Free Report) by 1.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 86,203 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,371 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Globe Life were worth $11,355,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in Globe Life by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 22,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,454,000 after acquiring an additional 406 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its holdings in shares of Globe Life by 44.8% in the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 58,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,503,000 after buying an additional 18,043 shares during the period. iA Global Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Globe Life by 312.9% in the 4th quarter. iA Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,326,000 after buying an additional 9,012 shares during the period. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Globe Life in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP lifted its holdings in shares of Globe Life by 115.4% in the 4th quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 19,809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,209,000 after buying an additional 10,611 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.61% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on GL shares. Wall Street Zen raised Globe Life from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 16th. Truist Financial started coverage on Globe Life in a research report on Tuesday, July 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $150.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley set a $127.00 price target on Globe Life and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 14th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Globe Life from $152.00 to $147.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Globe Life from $139.00 to $144.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Globe Life presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $143.82.

In other Globe Life news, CEO Frank M. Svoboda sold 6,019 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.51, for a total transaction of $737,387.69. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 31,298 shares in the company, valued at $3,834,317.98. This trade represents a 16.13% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GL stock opened at $122.20 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $120.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $121.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.07 and a quick ratio of 0.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.94 and a beta of 0.56. Globe Life Inc. has a 12-month low of $86.10 and a 12-month high of $133.76.

Globe Life (NYSE:GL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 30th. The company reported $3.07 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.24 by ($0.17). Globe Life had a net margin of 18.33% and a return on equity of 21.44%. The company had revenue of $1.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.49 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.78 EPS. Globe Life’s revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Globe Life Inc. will post 13.87 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, July 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 3rd. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.88%. Globe Life’s dividend payout ratio is 8.79%.

Globe Life Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various life and supplemental health insurance products, and annuities to lower middle- and middle-income families in the United States. The company operates in four segments: Life Insurance, Supplemental Health Insurance, Annuities, and Investments.

