Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG) Position Boosted by Cerity Partners LLC

Cerity Partners LLC increased its holdings in Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG – Free Report) by 55.4% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 27,513 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,811 shares during the quarter. Cerity Partners LLC’s holdings in Graco were worth $2,298,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in GGG. TD Private Client Wealth LLC boosted its stake in Graco by 118.0% during the 4th quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC now owns 351 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Wood Tarver Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Graco during the 4th quarter valued at $46,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Graco by 128.9% during the 1st quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 689 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 388 shares in the last quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. bought a new position in Graco during the 4th quarter valued at $80,000. Finally, USA Financial Formulas boosted its stake in Graco by 43.6% during the 1st quarter. USA Financial Formulas now owns 1,057 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 321 shares in the last quarter. 93.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Graco in a research note on Wednesday, June 18th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $93.00.

Insider Activity at Graco

In related news, insider David J. Thompson sold 3,588 shares of Graco stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.23, for a total transaction of $309,393.24. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 27,520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,373,049.60. This trade represents a 11.53% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 2.19% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Graco Stock Down 1.0%

GGG opened at $86.82 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $14.51 billion, a PE ratio of 30.68, a P/E/G ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 1.06. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $85.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $84.02. Graco Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $72.06 and a fifty-two week high of $92.86.

Graco (NYSE:GGG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The industrial products company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $528.28 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $526.98 million. Graco had a return on equity of 19.42% and a net margin of 22.70%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.65 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Graco Inc. will post 3.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Graco Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 21st will be given a $0.275 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 21st. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.27%. Graco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.87%.

Graco Profile

Graco Inc designs, manufactures, and markets systems and equipment used to move, measure, control, dispense, and spray fluid and powder materials worldwide. The Contractor segment offers sprayers to apply paint to walls and other structures; two-component proportioning systems that are used to spray polyurethane foam and polyurea coatings; and viscous coatings to roofs, as well as markings on roads, parking lots, athletic fields, and floors.

