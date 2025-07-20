Granite Construction Incorporated (NYSE:GVA) Shares Bought by Xponance Inc.

Xponance Inc. grew its stake in Granite Construction Incorporated (NYSE:GVA – Free Report) by 5.1% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 3,328 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 160 shares during the quarter. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Granite Construction were worth $251,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new stake in Granite Construction in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Quarry LP boosted its position in Granite Construction by 68.4% in the 4th quarter. Quarry LP now owns 325 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC boosted its position in Granite Construction by 80.3% in the 1st quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC now owns 640 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its position in Granite Construction by 40.5% in the 1st quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 781 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its position in Granite Construction by 53.0% in the 1st quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 855 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 296 shares in the last quarter.

Insider Buying and Selling at Granite Construction

In related news, CEO Kyle T. Larkin sold 3,617 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.38, for a total value of $290,734.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 132,366 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,639,579.08. This represents a 2.66% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Brian R. Dowd sold 2,025 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.76, for a total value of $185,814.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 18,819 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,726,831.44. This represents a 9.72% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 8,432 shares of company stock valued at $699,804. 0.81% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Granite Construction from $69.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, May 5th.

Granite Construction Trading Up 0.1%

Shares of NYSE:GVA opened at $93.99 on Friday. Granite Construction Incorporated has a 1 year low of $64.24 and a 1 year high of $105.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.16 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.44. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $90.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $84.81.

Granite Construction (NYSE:GVA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The construction company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.43) by $0.44. Granite Construction had a return on equity of 21.40% and a net margin of 3.07%. The firm had revenue of $699.55 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $706.15 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Granite Construction Incorporated will post 5.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Granite Construction Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 15th. Investors of record on Monday, June 30th were paid a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 30th. Granite Construction’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.67%.

Granite Construction Company Profile

Granite Construction Incorporated operates as an infrastructure contractor in the United States. It operates through two segments: Construction and Materials segments. The Construction segment engages in the construction and rehabilitation of roads, pavement preservation, bridges, rail lines, airports, marine ports, dams, reservoirs, aqueducts, infrastructure, and site development for use by the public and water-related construction for municipal agencies, commercial water suppliers, industrial facilities, and energy companies; and construction of various complex projects, including infrastructure/site development, mining, public safety, tunnel, solar storage, and power related projects.

Featured Stories

