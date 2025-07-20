GraniteShares 2x Long COIN Daily ETF (NASDAQ:CONL) Shares Gap Up – Time to Buy?

GraniteShares 2x Long COIN Daily ETF (NASDAQ:CONL – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $62.00, but opened at $64.78. GraniteShares 2x Long COIN Daily ETF shares last traded at $70.81, with a volume of 1,828,567 shares changing hands.

The business has a 50 day moving average of $36.45 and a 200 day moving average of $30.20.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. IMC Chicago LLC acquired a new position in GraniteShares 2x Long COIN Daily ETF in the first quarter valued at $2,691,000. Simplex Trading LLC raised its stake in GraniteShares 2x Long COIN Daily ETF by 362.9% during the fourth quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 41,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,469,000 after purchasing an additional 32,639 shares during the period. Optiver Holding B.V. grew its stake in shares of GraniteShares 2x Long COIN Daily ETF by 545.6% during the 4th quarter. Optiver Holding B.V. now owns 28,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $991,000 after buying an additional 23,729 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of GraniteShares 2x Long COIN Daily ETF during the 4th quarter worth $836,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new position in shares of GraniteShares 2x Long COIN Daily ETF in the 1st quarter worth $143,000.

The GraniteShares 1.5x Long Coinbase Daily ETF (CONL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in financials equity. The fund provides 1.5x leveraged exposure, less fees and expenses, to the daily price movement for shares of Coinbase stock. CONL was launched on Aug 9, 2022 and is managed by GraniteShares.

