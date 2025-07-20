Great Southern Bancorp (NASDAQ:GSBC) Price Target Raised to $63.00

Great Southern Bancorp (NASDAQ:GSBC – Get Free Report) had its target price hoisted by analysts at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $61.00 to $63.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “market perform” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods’ target price points to a potential upside of 4.12% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on GSBC. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Great Southern Bancorp from $62.00 to $58.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 21st. Wall Street Zen upgraded Great Southern Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 27th.

Great Southern Bancorp Stock Performance

Shares of GSBC opened at $60.51 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $58.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $57.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $694.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.31 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.94. Great Southern Bancorp has a 52-week low of $47.57 and a 52-week high of $68.02.

Great Southern Bancorp (NASDAQ:GSBC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 16th. The financial services provider reported $1.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.35. The business had revenue of $59.18 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $55.61 million. Great Southern Bancorp had a return on equity of 11.24% and a net margin of 19.18%. Research analysts forecast that Great Southern Bancorp will post 5.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Great Southern Bancorp

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GSBC. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Great Southern Bancorp by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 71,411 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,263,000 after acquiring an additional 363 shares during the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Great Southern Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth about $966,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Great Southern Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at about $570,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its position in shares of Great Southern Bancorp by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 35,654 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,128,000 after purchasing an additional 660 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in shares of Great Southern Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at about $691,000. 41.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Great Southern Bancorp Company Profile

Great Southern Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Great Southern Bank that provides a range of financial services in the United States. Its deposit products include regular savings accounts, checking accounts, money market accounts, fixed interest rate certificates with varying maturities, certificates of deposit, brokered certificates, and individual retirement accounts.

