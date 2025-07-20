Hawkins, Inc. (NASDAQ:HWKN) Shares Sold by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp decreased its holdings in shares of Hawkins, Inc. (NASDAQ:HWKN – Free Report) by 4.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 147,615 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 6,697 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Hawkins were worth $15,635,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vermillion Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Hawkins in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hawkins in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $53,000. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in Hawkins by 20.4% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 531 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the period. Defined Financial Planning LLC purchased a new position in Hawkins in the fourth quarter worth $205,000. Finally, Cibc World Markets Corp acquired a new stake in Hawkins in the fourth quarter valued at $222,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Hawkins stock opened at $161.38 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $138.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $121.62. The company has a current ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Hawkins, Inc. has a twelve month low of $98.30 and a twelve month high of $165.87. The stock has a market cap of $3.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.85.

Hawkins ( NASDAQ:HWKN Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 14th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.04. Hawkins had a return on equity of 18.93% and a net margin of 8.66%. The business had revenue of $245.32 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $230.69 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Hawkins, Inc. will post 4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 30th were paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 30th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.45%. Hawkins’s payout ratio is 17.82%.

Several research firms have weighed in on HWKN. CJS Securities began coverage on Hawkins in a report on Tuesday, April 1st. They issued a “market outperform” rating and a $125.00 target price on the stock. Wall Street Zen downgraded Hawkins from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 5th. Finally, BWS Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a $160.00 price objective on shares of Hawkins in a research report on Thursday, May 15th.

About Hawkins

Hawkins, Inc operates as a specialty chemical and ingredients company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Industrial, Water Treatment, and Health and Nutrition. The Industrial segment offers industrial chemicals, products, and services to agriculture, chemical processing, electronics, energy, food, pharmaceutical, and plating industries.

