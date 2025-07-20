HC Wainwright Initiates Coverage on Avadel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AVDL)

Stock analysts at HC Wainwright assumed coverage on shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AVDL – Get Free Report) in a note issued to investors on Friday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock. HC Wainwright’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 103.14% from the company’s current price.

Get Avadel Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Separately, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $19.00 price objective on shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.33.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on AVDL

Avadel Pharmaceuticals Trading Down 0.1%

NASDAQ:AVDL opened at $10.83 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.05 billion, a P/E ratio of -40.11 and a beta of 1.42. Avadel Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $6.38 and a 12 month high of $17.30. The business’s 50-day moving average is $9.41 and its 200 day moving average is $8.68.

Avadel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AVDL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.02. Avadel Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 36.07% and a negative net margin of 13.58%. The business had revenue of $52.51 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $50.57 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.30) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 93.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Avadel Pharmaceuticals will post -0.51 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Avadel Pharmaceuticals

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its stake in Avadel Pharmaceuticals by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 14,080,219 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,117,000 after acquiring an additional 753,332 shares during the last quarter. Two Seas Capital LP grew its position in shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals by 15.1% during the 1st quarter. Two Seas Capital LP now owns 4,946,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,731,000 after acquiring an additional 650,000 shares during the period. Braidwell LP boosted its holdings in Avadel Pharmaceuticals by 21.2% in the 4th quarter. Braidwell LP now owns 4,105,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,151,000 after buying an additional 716,787 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Avadel Pharmaceuticals by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,953,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,549,000 after buying an additional 90,147 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Effects LLC boosted its holdings in Avadel Pharmaceuticals by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Wealth Effects LLC now owns 2,369,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,550,000 after buying an additional 24,992 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.19% of the company’s stock.

About Avadel Pharmaceuticals

(Get Free Report)

Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc operates as a biopharmaceutical company in the United States. Its lead product candidate is LUMRYZ, a formulation of sodium oxybate, which is in a Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of excessive daytime sleepiness or cataplexy in adults with narcolepsy. The company was formerly known as Flamel Technologies SA and changed its name to Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc in January 2017.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Avadel Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avadel Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.