HCM Defender 100 Index ETF (NYSEARCA:QQH) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume – Still a Buy?

Shares of HCM Defender 100 Index ETF (NYSEARCA:QQH – Get Free Report) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Friday . Approximately 28,805 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 5% from the previous session’s volume of 27,541 shares.The stock last traded at $69.21 and had previously closed at $68.49.

HCM Defender 100 Index ETF Stock Down 0.1%

The stock has a market cap of $605.15 million, a P/E ratio of 34.63 and a beta of 0.99. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $64.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $62.84.

HCM Defender 100 Index ETF Company Profile

The HCM Defender 100 Index ETF (QQH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the HCM Defender 100 index. The fund tracks a proprietary index that toggles between technology stocks and Treasurys, or a combination of both, depending on risk in the U.S. equity market. QQH was launched on Oct 10, 2019 and is managed by HCM.

