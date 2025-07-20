Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:DOC) Shares Bought by New York State Common Retirement Fund

New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its position in shares of Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:DOC – Free Report) by 2.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 351,476 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,000 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned approximately 0.05% of Healthpeak Properties worth $7,107,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Healthpeak Properties alerts:

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Mizuho Bank Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Healthpeak Properties in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Healthpeak Properties in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new stake in Healthpeak Properties in the first quarter valued at $30,000. S.A. Mason LLC boosted its stake in Healthpeak Properties by 160.9% during the 1st quarter. S.A. Mason LLC now owns 1,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 925 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in Healthpeak Properties by 173.8% during the 4th quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,815 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 1,152 shares during the last quarter. 93.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wedbush dropped their price target on Healthpeak Properties from $24.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 28th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of Healthpeak Properties from $24.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 29th. Argus reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on shares of Healthpeak Properties in a research note on Tuesday, April 29th. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on Healthpeak Properties from $23.00 to $21.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Healthpeak Properties from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $23.27.

Insider Activity at Healthpeak Properties

In other Healthpeak Properties news, Director John T. Thomas purchased 4,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 28th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $17.84 per share, for a total transaction of $74,928.00. Following the acquisition, the director owned 813,566 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,514,017.44. This trade represents a 0.52% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Tommy G. Thompson bought 5,777 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 28th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $17.27 per share, for a total transaction of $99,768.79. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 144,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,491,888.30. The trade was a 4.17% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders bought 29,764 shares of company stock valued at $521,909. 0.23% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Healthpeak Properties Trading Down 0.2%

Healthpeak Properties stock opened at $18.33 on Friday. Healthpeak Properties, Inc. has a 52 week low of $16.64 and a 52 week high of $23.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.83, a P/E/G ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $17.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.89.

Healthpeak Properties (NYSE:DOC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46. The business had revenue of $702.89 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $690.76 million. Healthpeak Properties had a net margin of 9.99% and a return on equity of 3.06%. The firm’s revenue was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.45 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Healthpeak Properties, Inc. will post 1.86 EPS for the current year.

Healthpeak Properties Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.1017 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 19th. This represents a $1.22 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.66%. Healthpeak Properties’s dividend payout ratio is 305.00%.

Healthpeak Properties Profile

(Free Report)

Healthpeak Properties, Inc is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) and S&P 500 company. Healthpeak owns, operates, and develops high-quality real estate for healthcare discovery and delivery.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Healthpeak Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Healthpeak Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.