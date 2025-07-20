Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company (NYSE:HPE) Shares Sold by Mutual of America Capital Management LLC

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lowered its position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company (NYSE:HPE – Free Report) by 1.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 152,715 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,840 shares during the quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise were worth $2,356,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 32,173,982 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $686,011,000 after acquiring an additional 681,242 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 24.7% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 16,184,240 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $345,534,000 after acquiring an additional 3,208,424 shares during the period. Slate Path Capital LP boosted its position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 44.8% during the fourth quarter. Slate Path Capital LP now owns 12,689,164 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $270,914,000 after buying an additional 3,924,039 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 9.4% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 7,692,175 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $164,228,000 after buying an additional 658,117 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise during the fourth quarter worth approximately $119,067,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HPE opened at $21.09 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $27.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.30, a PEG ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 0.96. Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company has a one year low of $11.97 and a one year high of $24.66. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.55.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise ( NYSE:HPE Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 3rd. The technology company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.05. Hewlett Packard Enterprise had a net margin of 4.60% and a return on equity of 9.59%. The firm had revenue of $7.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.51 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.42 EPS. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company will post 1.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 18th were issued a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.47%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 18th. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.53%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on HPE shares. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 3rd. Barclays increased their price objective on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 3rd. Evercore ISI raised their target price on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Hewlett Packard Enterprise in a report on Thursday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price objective on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 4th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Hewlett Packard Enterprise presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.71.

In related news, SVP Jeremy Cox sold 68,590 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.44, for a total value of $1,264,799.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Phil Mottram sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.54, for a total transaction of $616,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 42,427 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $871,450.58. The trade was a 41.42% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 128,590 shares of company stock valued at $2,436,000 in the last three months. 0.36% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company provides solutions that allow customers to capture, analyze, and act upon data seamlessly in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. It operates in six segments: Compute, HPC & AI, Storage, Intelligent Edge, Financial Services, and Corporate Investments and Other.

