Horace Mann Educators Corporation (NYSE:HMN) Shares Sold by Louisiana State Employees Retirement System

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lowered its position in shares of Horace Mann Educators Corporation (NYSE:HMN – Free Report) by 2.5% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 19,200 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 500 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Horace Mann Educators were worth $820,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Horace Mann Educators alerts:

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Horace Mann Educators by 183.7% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,162,264 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $84,827,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400,210 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in Horace Mann Educators by 17.7% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,463,931 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $135,890,000 after acquiring an additional 521,437 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in Horace Mann Educators by 203.5% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 329,964 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $12,944,000 after acquiring an additional 221,233 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in Horace Mann Educators by 7,143.4% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 115,243 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $49,240,000 after acquiring an additional 113,652 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Horace Mann Educators during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $4,209,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.28% of the company’s stock.

Horace Mann Educators Price Performance

Shares of HMN opened at $41.32 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.97 and a beta of 0.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.09 and a current ratio of 0.09. Horace Mann Educators Corporation has a one year low of $31.95 and a one year high of $44.44. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $42.47 and its 200-day moving average is $41.15.

Horace Mann Educators ( NYSE:HMN Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The insurance provider reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.19. Horace Mann Educators had a return on equity of 11.86% and a net margin of 7.04%. The business had revenue of $416.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $421.40 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.62 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Horace Mann Educators Corporation will post 3.87 EPS for the current year.

Horace Mann Educators declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback plan on Tuesday, May 13th that authorizes the company to repurchase $50.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the insurance provider to purchase up to 3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Horace Mann Educators Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 30th. Investors of record on Monday, June 16th were given a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 16th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.39%. Horace Mann Educators’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.72%.

Insider Activity at Horace Mann Educators

In related news, CEO Marita Zuraitis sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.40, for a total value of $207,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 315,451 shares in the company, valued at $13,059,671.40. This trade represents a 1.56% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Bret A. Conklin sold 15,472 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.52, for a total value of $673,341.44. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 55,792 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,428,067.84. The trade was a 21.71% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 51,198 shares of company stock worth $2,206,575 in the last quarter. 4.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently commented on HMN shares. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Horace Mann Educators from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 3rd. Wall Street Zen raised Horace Mann Educators from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Raymond James Financial reissued a “strong-buy” rating on shares of Horace Mann Educators in a research report on Thursday, May 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $46.33.

Get Our Latest Analysis on HMN

Horace Mann Educators Company Profile

(Free Report)

Horace Mann Educators Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an insurance holding company in the United States. The company operates through Property & Casualty, Life & Retirement, and Supplemental & Group Benefits segments. Its Property & Casualty segment offers insurance products, including private passenger auto insurance, residential home insurance, and personal umbrella insurance; and provides auto coverages including liability and collision, and property coverage for homeowners and renters.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HMN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Horace Mann Educators Corporation (NYSE:HMN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Horace Mann Educators Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Horace Mann Educators and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.