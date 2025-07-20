Hughes Financial Services LLC Invests $148,000 in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Hughes Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 940 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $148,000.

Get Alphabet alerts:

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of GOOGL. Perritt Capital Management Inc grew its holdings in Alphabet by 10.4% during the fourth quarter. Perritt Capital Management Inc now owns 618 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $117,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the period. Nia Impact Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Alphabet by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Nia Impact Advisors LLC now owns 17,161 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $3,249,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the period. Hanlon Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Alphabet by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Hanlon Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,553 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $673,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. Enzi Wealth grew its holdings in Alphabet by 2.5% during the first quarter. Enzi Wealth now owns 2,561 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $408,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the period. Finally, Whipplewood Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Alphabet by 1.2% during the first quarter. Whipplewood Advisors LLC now owns 5,438 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $817,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the period. 40.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have commented on GOOGL shares. Wedbush set a $190.00 price objective on Alphabet and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 15th. Westpark Capital reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $210.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a report on Thursday, May 8th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on Alphabet from $178.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Alphabet from $175.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 8th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on Alphabet from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 25th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-eight have issued a buy rating and four have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Alphabet presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $201.68.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Alphabet news, Director Kavitark Ram Shriram sold 10,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total value of $1,837,500.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 261,966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $45,844,050. This trade represents a 3.85% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director John L. Hennessy sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total value of $105,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 6,813 shares in the company, valued at $1,192,275. This trade represents a 8.09% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 215,843 shares of company stock valued at $37,288,490. 11.64% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Alphabet Stock Performance

GOOGL opened at $185.06 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $172.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $173.01. The stock has a market cap of $2.25 trillion, a P/E ratio of 20.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.77. Alphabet Inc. has a 1-year low of $140.53 and a 1-year high of $207.05.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The information services provider reported $2.81 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.02 by $0.79. Alphabet had a return on equity of 34.54% and a net margin of 30.86%. The firm had revenue of $76.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $89.30 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.89 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 8.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 16th. Investors of record on Monday, June 9th were given a $0.21 dividend. This is a positive change from Alphabet’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 9th. Alphabet’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 9.36%.

Alphabet Profile

(Free Report)

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOOGL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.