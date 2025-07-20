ImmuPharma (LON:IMM) Stock Price Up 16.6% – Should You Buy?

ImmuPharma plc (LON:IMM – Get Free Report)’s share price was up 16.6% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as GBX 2.66 ($0.04) and last traded at GBX 2.39 ($0.03). Approximately 12,660,944 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 89% from the average daily volume of 6,685,700 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 2.05 ($0.03).
The firm has a market cap of £9.69 million, a PE ratio of -3.94 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 2.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 3.04.
ImmuPharma (LON:IMM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 19th. The company reported GBX (0.60) (($0.01)) EPS for the quarter. ImmuPharma had a negative return on equity of 131.41% and a net margin of 3,519.56%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that ImmuPharma plc will post -339.0000022 EPS for the current fiscal year.
ImmuPharma PLC (LSE AIM: IMM) is a specialty biopharmaceutical company that discovers and develops peptide-based therapeutics. The Company’s portfolio includes novel peptide therapeutics for autoimmune diseases and anti-infectives. The lead program, P140 (Lupuzor™), is a first-in class autophagy immunomodulator for the treatment of Lupus and preclinical analysis suggest therapeutic activity for many other autoimmune diseases that share the same autophagy mechanism of action.
