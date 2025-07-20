Industrial & Commercial Bank of China Ltd. (OTCMKTS:IDCBY) Shares Gap Up – Here’s Why

Industrial & Commercial Bank of China Ltd. (OTCMKTS:IDCBY – Get Free Report) gapped up prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $15.65, but opened at $16.39. Industrial & Commercial Bank of China Ltd. shares last traded at $15.77, with a volume of 11,832 shares.

Industrial & Commercial Bank of China Ltd. Stock Performance

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $15.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.23. The company has a market cap of $280.49 billion, a PE ratio of 5.85 and a beta of 0.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.91.

Industrial & Commercial Bank of China Ltd. Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 4th will be paid a $0.3506 dividend. This is a positive change from Industrial & Commercial Bank of China Ltd.’s previous dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 3rd. This represents a yield of 4.17%. Industrial & Commercial Bank of China Ltd.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.02%.

Industrial & Commercial Bank of China Ltd. Company Profile

Industrial and Commercial Bank of China Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides banking products and services in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates through Corporate Banking, Personal Banking, and Treasury Operations segments. The Corporate Banking segment offers financial products and services to corporations, government agencies, and financial institutions.

