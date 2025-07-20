Innovator Growth Accelerated ETF – Quarterly (BATS:XDQQ) Shares Purchased by Cwm LLC

Cwm LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Innovator Growth Accelerated ETF – Quarterly (BATS:XDQQ – Free Report) by 44.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 49,740 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,406 shares during the quarter. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Innovator Growth Accelerated ETF – Quarterly were worth $1,584,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its stake in Innovator Growth Accelerated ETF – Quarterly by 70.2% during the fourth quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 77,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,694,000 after acquiring an additional 31,958 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in Innovator Growth Accelerated ETF – Quarterly by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 54,576 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,897,000 after acquiring an additional 2,715 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wood Tarver Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Innovator Growth Accelerated ETF – Quarterly during the fourth quarter worth $113,000.

XDQQ stock opened at $35.60 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $34.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $33.91. The stock has a market cap of $40.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.58 and a beta of 1.03. Innovator Growth Accelerated ETF – Quarterly has a 52-week low of $27.35 and a 52-week high of $36.73.

The Innovator Growth-100 Accelerated ETF – Quarterly (XDQQ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Invesco QQQ Trust index. The fund aims for 2x the price return of Invesco QQQ Trust ETF (QQQ), subject to an upside return cap over a specific holdings period. XDQQ was launched on Apr 1, 2021 and is managed by Innovator.

