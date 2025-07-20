Insider Buying: Newegg Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEGG) Major Shareholder Acquires 111,111 Shares of Stock

Newegg Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEGG – Get Free Report) major shareholder Vladimir Galkin bought 111,111 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 17th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $29.41 per share, for a total transaction of $3,267,774.51. Following the transaction, the insider owned 2,777,777 shares in the company, valued at approximately $81,694,421.57. This represents a 4.17% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.
Vladimir Galkin also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Tuesday, July 15th, Vladimir Galkin purchased 111,111 shares of Newegg Commerce stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $29.56 per share, for a total transaction of $3,284,441.16.
- On Monday, July 14th, Vladimir Galkin bought 222,222 shares of Newegg Commerce stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $41.14 per share, for a total transaction of $9,142,213.08.
- On Wednesday, July 9th, Vladimir Galkin bought 57,920 shares of Newegg Commerce stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $21.77 per share, for a total transaction of $1,260,918.40.
- On Tuesday, July 8th, Vladimir Galkin purchased 64,199 shares of Newegg Commerce stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $18.10 per share, with a total value of $1,162,001.90.
Newegg Commerce Stock Down 7.0%
NEGG opened at $29.55 on Friday. Newegg Commerce, Inc. has a 1-year low of $3.32 and a 1-year high of $56.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $13.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.06.
Institutional Trading of Newegg Commerce
Newegg Commerce Company Profile
Newegg Commerce, Inc operates as an electronics-focused e-retailer in North America. The company offers desktops, laptops, gaming laptops, peripherals, and accessories; CPU/processors, graphic cards, motherboards, storage devices, and computer accessories; home video and audio, headphones, pro audio/video, cellphones, wearables, and digital cameras; display and printing, office technology furniture, office supplies, and mailing and inventory supplies; and software, digital downloads, warranty and services, 3rd party gift cards, and entertainment products.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Newegg Commerce
- What is a Dividend Harvesting Strategy and How Can Investors Profit from it?
- PepsiCo Bottomed Out—Time to Chugalug This Blue-Chip Buy?
- What is the Hang Seng index?
- Is J.B. Hunt Stock a Sleeping Giant Heading Into 2026?
- How to Calculate Retirement Income: MarketBeat’s Calculator
- These 3 Rare Earth Stocks Are Surging Alongside MP Materials
Receive News & Ratings for Newegg Commerce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Newegg Commerce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.