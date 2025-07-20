Insider Buying: Newegg Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEGG) Major Shareholder Acquires 111,111 Shares of Stock

Newegg Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEGG – Get Free Report) major shareholder Vladimir Galkin bought 111,111 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 17th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $29.41 per share, for a total transaction of $3,267,774.51. Following the transaction, the insider owned 2,777,777 shares in the company, valued at approximately $81,694,421.57. This represents a 4.17% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Vladimir Galkin also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, July 15th, Vladimir Galkin purchased 111,111 shares of Newegg Commerce stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $29.56 per share, for a total transaction of $3,284,441.16.

On Monday, July 14th, Vladimir Galkin bought 222,222 shares of Newegg Commerce stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $41.14 per share, for a total transaction of $9,142,213.08.

On Wednesday, July 9th, Vladimir Galkin bought 57,920 shares of Newegg Commerce stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $21.77 per share, for a total transaction of $1,260,918.40.

On Tuesday, July 8th, Vladimir Galkin purchased 64,199 shares of Newegg Commerce stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $18.10 per share, with a total value of $1,162,001.90.

Newegg Commerce Stock Down 7.0%

NEGG opened at $29.55 on Friday. Newegg Commerce, Inc. has a 1-year low of $3.32 and a 1-year high of $56.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $13.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.06.

Institutional Trading of Newegg Commerce

Newegg Commerce Company Profile

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Newegg Commerce by 69.1% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 85,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 34,900 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Newegg Commerce in the 4th quarter valued at $44,000. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Newegg Commerce in the 1st quarter valued at $55,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Newegg Commerce in the 4th quarter valued at $69,000. 0.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Newegg Commerce, Inc operates as an electronics-focused e-retailer in North America. The company offers desktops, laptops, gaming laptops, peripherals, and accessories; CPU/processors, graphic cards, motherboards, storage devices, and computer accessories; home video and audio, headphones, pro audio/video, cellphones, wearables, and digital cameras; display and printing, office technology furniture, office supplies, and mailing and inventory supplies; and software, digital downloads, warranty and services, 3rd party gift cards, and entertainment products.

