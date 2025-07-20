Insider Selling: Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA) Major Shareholder Sells $35,240,000.00 in Stock

Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA – Get Free Report) major shareholder Ernest C. Garcia II sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $352.40, for a total value of $35,240,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 35,892,792 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,648,619,900.80. This trade represents a 0.28% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Get Carvana alerts:

Ernest C. Garcia II also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, July 15th, Ernest C. Garcia II sold 50,000 shares of Carvana stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $343.97, for a total transaction of $17,198,500.00.

On Monday, July 14th, Ernest C. Garcia II sold 98,528 shares of Carvana stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $349.77, for a total transaction of $34,462,138.56.

On Friday, July 11th, Ernest C. Garcia II sold 96,026 shares of Carvana stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $348.75, for a total transaction of $33,489,067.50.

On Thursday, July 10th, Ernest C. Garcia II sold 100,000 shares of Carvana stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $352.36, for a total transaction of $35,236,000.00.

On Tuesday, July 8th, Ernest C. Garcia II sold 100,000 shares of Carvana stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $353.76, for a total value of $35,376,000.00.

On Wednesday, July 2nd, Ernest C. Garcia II sold 50,000 shares of Carvana stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $340.07, for a total value of $17,003,500.00.

On Monday, June 30th, Ernest C. Garcia II sold 50,000 shares of Carvana stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $327.07, for a total value of $16,353,500.00.

On Wednesday, June 25th, Ernest C. Garcia II sold 4,971 shares of Carvana stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $325.15, for a total value of $1,616,320.65.

On Tuesday, June 24th, Ernest C. Garcia II sold 50,000 shares of Carvana stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $325.81, for a total value of $16,290,500.00.

On Wednesday, June 11th, Ernest C. Garcia II sold 50,000 shares of Carvana stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $337.46, for a total transaction of $16,873,000.00.

Carvana Stock Up 0.3%

CVNA stock opened at $347.25 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $324.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $257.42. The company has a market cap of $74.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 121.84, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 3.59. Carvana Co. has a 12-month low of $118.50 and a 12-month high of $364.00. The company has a quick ratio of 2.70, a current ratio of 3.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.97.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Carvana ( NYSE:CVNA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported $1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.76. The business had revenue of $4.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.94 billion. Carvana had a return on equity of 44.86% and a net margin of 2.68%. The firm’s revenue was up 38.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.23 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Carvana Co. will post 2.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently commented on CVNA. Gordon Haskett started coverage on shares of Carvana in a research note on Monday, July 14th. They set a “hold” rating and a $329.00 price objective on the stock. JMP Securities set a $440.00 price objective on Carvana and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Carvana from $310.00 to $390.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Stephens boosted their price target on shares of Carvana from $300.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 7th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada upped their price target on shares of Carvana from $320.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 8th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $309.44.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Carvana

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Brooklyn Investment Group boosted its holdings in Carvana by 961.5% in the 1st quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Carvana in the first quarter valued at about $33,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. grew its position in Carvana by 960.0% during the second quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 106 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Transce3nd LLC acquired a new stake in Carvana during the fourth quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in Carvana by 251.4% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 56.71% of the company’s stock.

About Carvana

(Get Free Report)

Carvana Co, together with its subsidiaries, operates an e-commerce platform for buying and selling used cars in the United States. Its platform allows customers to research and identify a vehicle; inspect it using company's 360-degree vehicle imaging technology; obtain financing and warranty coverage; purchase the vehicle; and schedule delivery or pick-up from their desktop or mobile devices.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Carvana Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carvana and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.