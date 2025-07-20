Insider Selling: NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA) CEO Sells 75,000 Shares of Stock

NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) CEO Jen Hsun Huang sold 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.52, for a total value of $12,939,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 74,348,225 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,826,555,777. This trade represents a 0.10% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

On Wednesday, July 16th, Jen Hsun Huang sold 75,000 shares of NVIDIA stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.59, for a total value of $12,794,250.00.

On Monday, July 14th, Jen Hsun Huang sold 75,000 shares of NVIDIA stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.36, for a total value of $12,327,000.00.

On Friday, July 11th, Jen Hsun Huang sold 75,000 shares of NVIDIA stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.00, for a total value of $12,450,000.00.

On Wednesday, July 9th, Jen Hsun Huang sold 75,000 shares of NVIDIA stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.11, for a total transaction of $12,233,250.00.

On Monday, July 7th, Jen Hsun Huang sold 75,000 shares of NVIDIA stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.35, for a total value of $11,876,250.00.

On Wednesday, July 2nd, Jen Hsun Huang sold 75,000 shares of NVIDIA stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.39, for a total value of $11,729,250.00.

On Monday, June 30th, Jen Hsun Huang sold 75,000 shares of NVIDIA stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.53, for a total transaction of $11,814,750.00.

On Friday, June 27th, Jen Hsun Huang sold 75,000 shares of NVIDIA stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.02, for a total value of $11,776,500.00.

On Wednesday, June 25th, Jen Hsun Huang sold 75,000 shares of NVIDIA stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.54, for a total transaction of $11,440,500.00.

On Monday, June 23rd, Jen Hsun Huang sold 50,000 shares of NVIDIA stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.81, for a total value of $7,190,500.00.

NASDAQ:NVDA opened at $172.41 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.39, a quick ratio of 2.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. NVIDIA Corporation has a 12 month low of $86.62 and a 12 month high of $174.25. The company has a market cap of $4.21 trillion, a PE ratio of 55.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 2.13. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $146.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $129.86.

NVIDIA ( NASDAQ:NVDA Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 28th. The computer hardware maker reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by ($0.06). NVIDIA had a return on equity of 105.09% and a net margin of 51.69%. The firm had revenue of $44.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.09 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.61 EPS. NVIDIA’s revenue was up 69.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that NVIDIA Corporation will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 11th were given a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 11th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.02%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 1.29%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Montgomery Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in NVIDIA by 15.6% in the 2nd quarter. Montgomery Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,920 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $935,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the period. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp increased its position in NVIDIA by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 388,633 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $61,400,000 after buying an additional 16,368 shares in the last quarter. Wiser Wealth Management Inc grew its position in NVIDIA by 13.2% during the 2nd quarter. Wiser Wealth Management Inc now owns 10,751 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $1,699,000 after purchasing an additional 1,253 shares during the last quarter. Brookmont Capital Management increased its position in shares of NVIDIA by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Brookmont Capital Management now owns 8,689 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $1,373,000 after acquiring an additional 259 shares during the period. Finally, EWA LLC raised its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 16.4% in the second quarter. EWA LLC now owns 53,196 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $8,404,000 after purchasing an additional 7,504 shares during the last quarter. 65.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on NVDA shares. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded shares of NVIDIA to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. Arete Research raised shares of NVIDIA to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 21st. Hsbc Global Res lowered NVIDIA from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 3rd. Mizuho set a $192.00 target price on shares of NVIDIA and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $180.00 price target (up from $150.00) on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Wednesday, May 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, thirty-three have assigned a buy rating and four have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $181.22.

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

