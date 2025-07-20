Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) Shares Sold by Edgestream Partners L.P.

Edgestream Partners L.P. lowered its stake in shares of Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report) by 87.4% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 29,677 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 205,584 shares during the quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P.’s holdings in Intel were worth $674,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Intel by 29.6% during the first quarter. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 17,179 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $390,000 after buying an additional 3,928 shares in the last quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in Intel by 4.5% during the first quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 47,367 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,076,000 after purchasing an additional 2,060 shares during the last quarter. LRI Investments LLC lifted its stake in Intel by 20.5% during the first quarter. LRI Investments LLC now owns 18,069 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $410,000 after purchasing an additional 3,071 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its stake in Intel by 25.6% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 348,965 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $7,925,000 after purchasing an additional 71,088 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TFR Capital LLC. bought a new position in Intel during the first quarter worth $333,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.53% of the company’s stock.

Intel Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ INTC opened at $23.10 on Friday. Intel Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $17.67 and a fifty-two week high of $33.41. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The stock has a market cap of $100.76 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.16 and a beta of 1.15.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Intel ( NASDAQ:INTC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 24th. The chip maker reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.12. Intel had a negative net margin of 36.19% and a negative return on equity of 3.15%. The business had revenue of $12.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.26 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.18 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Intel Corporation will post -0.11 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Rosenblatt Securities reduced their price objective on Intel from $18.00 to $14.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 25th. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded Intel to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. Benchmark restated a “hold” rating on shares of Intel in a research note on Friday, April 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Intel from $23.00 to $20.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 25th. Finally, Susquehanna reduced their price objective on Intel from $24.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 16th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-six have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.95.

About Intel

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products and services worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, and Intel Foundry Services segments. The company's products portfolio comprises central processing units and chipsets, system-on-chips (SoCs), and multichip packages; mobile and desktop processors; hardware products comprising graphics processing units (GPUs), domain-specific accelerators, and field programmable gate arrays (FPGAs); and memory and storage, connectivity and networking, and other semiconductor products.

