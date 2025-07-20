Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials ETF (NYSEARCA:RSPN) Sees Strong Trading Volume – Still a Buy?

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials ETF (NYSEARCA:RSPN – Get Free Report) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Friday . Approximately 54,213 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 7% from the previous session’s volume of 58,228 shares.The stock last traded at $55.36 and had previously closed at $54.52.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials ETF Stock Down 0.3%

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $53.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $670.62 million, a P/E ratio of 22.94 and a beta of 1.10.

Institutional Trading of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials ETF

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. North Capital Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $41,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $47,000. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials ETF by 53.5% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 386 shares during the period. CoreCap Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials ETF by 22.5% during the 4th quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 1,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the period. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. purchased a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $80,000.

About Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials ETF

The Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials ETF (RSPN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in industrials equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of industrial US stocks drawn from the S&P 500. RSPN was launched on Nov 1, 2006 and is managed by Invesco.

