Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC Has $100,000 Stock Position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 42.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 646 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 480 shares during the period. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $100,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GOOGL. Harbour Trust & Investment Management Co increased its position in shares of Alphabet by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Harbour Trust & Investment Management Co now owns 27,075 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $4,187,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Rockbridge Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet during the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,119,000. Cypress Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Cypress Capital LLC now owns 14,310 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,213,000 after acquiring an additional 563 shares during the last quarter. Optivise Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 8.0% during the 4th quarter. Optivise Advisory Services LLC now owns 5,464 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,035,000 after acquiring an additional 403 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Community Bank N.A. increased its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. Community Bank N.A. now owns 46,173 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $8,741,000 after acquiring an additional 2,790 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 40.03% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Trading Up 0.8%

GOOGL opened at $185.06 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $172.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $173.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.25 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.63, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.77. Alphabet Inc. has a one year low of $140.53 and a one year high of $207.05.

Alphabet Increases Dividend

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOGL Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The information services provider reported $2.81 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.02 by $0.79. Alphabet had a return on equity of 34.54% and a net margin of 30.86%. The business had revenue of $76.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $89.30 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.89 EPS. Analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 8.9 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 9th were paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.45%. This is an increase from Alphabet’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 9th. Alphabet’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 9.36%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their target price on Alphabet from $165.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 25th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Alphabet from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 25th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Alphabet from $175.00 to $177.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 8th. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on Alphabet from $178.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $205.00 target price (up previously from $180.00) on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Tuesday, July 8th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating and four have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $201.68.

Insider Buying and Selling at Alphabet

In related news, Director Kavitark Ram Shriram sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total transaction of $1,575,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 255,400 shares in the company, valued at approximately $44,695,000. The trade was a 3.40% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director John L. Hennessy sold 400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.98, for a total transaction of $72,792.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 6,013 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,094,245.74. The trade was a 6.24% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 215,843 shares of company stock worth $37,288,490. Insiders own 11.64% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

