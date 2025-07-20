iShares Ethereum Trust ETF (NASDAQ:ETHA) Shares Gap Up – Still a Buy?

iShares Ethereum Trust ETF (NASDAQ:ETHA – Get Free Report) gapped up prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $25.88, but opened at $27.47. iShares Ethereum Trust ETF shares last traded at $27.61, with a volume of 8,972,106 shares.

iShares Ethereum Trust ETF Stock Up 4.0%

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.59.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares Ethereum Trust ETF

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Ethereum Trust ETF in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Whittier Trust Co. grew its stake in shares of iShares Ethereum Trust ETF by 319.4% in the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 1,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 1,485 shares during the last quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Ethereum Trust ETF in the first quarter worth $35,000. Ridgewood Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Ethereum Trust ETF by 101.6% in the first quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC now owns 2,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 1,353 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tucker Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Ethereum Trust ETF by 10,742.9% in the fourth quarter. Tucker Asset Management LLC now owns 1,518 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 1,504 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Ethereum Trust ETF Company Profile

The iShares Ethereum Trust ETF (ETHA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in long eth, short usd currency. The fund is a passively managed fund that seeks to track the spot price of Ether, less expenses and fees. ETHA was launched on Jul 24, 2024 and is issued by BlackRock.

