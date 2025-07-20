iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IMCG) Shares Sold by Envestnet Asset Management Inc.

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lessened its stake in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IMCG – Free Report) by 22.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 160,911 shares of the company’s stock after selling 46,763 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $11,494,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IMCG. Compass Planning Associates Inc grew its position in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 74.8% in the first quarter. Compass Planning Associates Inc now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 214 shares during the period. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the first quarter worth $51,000. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 28.2% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,000 after buying an additional 310 shares during the period. Centaurus Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth $103,000. Finally, Financial Perspectives Inc boosted its position in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 11.7% during the first quarter. Financial Perspectives Inc now owns 1,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,000 after buying an additional 163 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:IMCG opened at $81.63 on Friday. iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $61.65 and a 12-month high of $81.73. The firm has a market cap of $2.86 billion, a PE ratio of 28.77 and a beta of 1.08. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $78.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $75.70.

The iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF (IMCG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar US Mid Cap Broad Growth index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of US mid-cap stocks companies selected based on their growth characteristics. IMCG was launched on Jun 28, 2004 and is managed by BlackRock.

